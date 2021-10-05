Putin calls for smoother transition to green technologies

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that “the hysteria” engulfing European energy markets recently has been driven by insufficient investment in energy industries. He argues that the world needs a smoother transition to green energy technologies. Speaking Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting, Putin claimed that soaring natural gas prices in Europe was partly rooted in a lack of investment in mining. He said Russia wouldn’t repeat the mistakes others have made in adopting green technologies, emphasizing “there must be a smooth transition.” Putin has said that Russia, a top oil and gas exporter, will abide by its obligations under the 2015 Paris agreement intended to avert the climate change. But critics say Russia’s climate targets are not ambitious enough.