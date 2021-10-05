Questions amid Ida’s destruction: Stay? Move? How far?

DULAC, La. (AP) — Destruction caused by Hurricane Ida has people in south Louisiana debating whether they want to relocate — and where thy might go. The storm hit on Aug. 29. That was 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina blasted the Mississippi and Louisiana coasts and led to catastrophic federal levee failures in New Orleans. Now, people in bayou country near the vulnerable coast and others in flood prone areas farther inland are talking about relocating — but not necessarily going far.