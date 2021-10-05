Fire chief remembers late son as new fire station opens in Sioux Center, IA

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - After nearly 20 years of working out of a 3-stall barn, the Sioux Center Fire Department is opening a brand new Fire Station 2 on the south side of the city.

"There's a lot of history here that will never be forgotten because of what he did," said Dave Van Holland, Sioux Center Fire Chief.

The new station is more than 7,200 square feet and can house up to four fire engines. It also includes a new open locker gear room, a wash bay for the gear and trucks, and a museum room that is home to the station's 1931 REO fire truck. The new features will help firefighters respond to emergencies faster and more effectively.

"We are able to respond a lot quicker to accidents and fires on the south end of our district, as compared to going all the way to the north end and then coming all the way back to the south end for accidents and fires," said Van Holland.

The new station took nearly two years to complete and cost $1.3 million. It was funded by the City of Sioux Center, donations from several members of the community, and the Sioux Center Fire Department.

For the Van Holland family of Sioux Center, the meaning behind the opening of Fire Station 2, goes beyond the new facilities. Fire Chief Dave Van Holland has been the fire chief of the Sioux Center Fire Department for the past 21 years.

Fighting fires became a family tradition when Van Holland's son, Jason, joined the department when he was only 16 years old. Unfortunately, Jason Van Holland was not at the grand opening of the new station.

"It has been very emotional. My son passed away seven months ago, and he was the main designer of the station there's a lot of history here that will never be forgotten because of what he did," said Van Holland.

Jason served in the fire department until he was 36 years old, when he unexpectedly passed away in February 2021, due to an enlarged heart. He had a passion for fighting fires, and always had big plans to make the fire department better.

"He put a lot of hours in to this place and didn't get to see it finished," said Van Holland.

In honor of Jason, the fire department has a memorial in the new station, as well as a center outside, that honors all the fallen firefighters from Sioux Center. The Fire Chief says his son would be proud of how the station turned out, and he only wishes he could be here to see it.