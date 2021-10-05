Siouxland Big Give helps local nonprofit organizations raise funds again this year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Big Give is back again, and you still have time to donate to your favorite local non-profit.

The Siouxland Big Give is a 24-hour day of giving. Nearly 100 organizations are participating this year.

It's the 4th year for the event and leaders said they've seen increases in donations throughout the years.

Katie Roberts, Executive Director for the Siouxland Community Foundation, said the first year they raised slightly more than $100,000. This year, there were more than $100,000 in donations by around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"This is a way for us as non-profit organizations and a non-profit community to come together with a collective voice and to really show the community the different projects that we have, all the missions that we cover, all the services that we provide our community. And then of course let them know one of the number one needs that our non-profits have is funding," said Roberts.

For more information on participating organizations or to donate, you can follow this link. You have until midnight Tuesday night to donate.