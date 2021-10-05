Sunshine and warm temperatures sticking around

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Beautiful weather has taken over and it continues today with temperatures in the upper 70s for the afternoon and a lot of sunshine overhead.



The day starts with some pockets of fog but any that does form will not stay around very long.



Winds will stay light and the humidity will stay low, making for a pretty similar day to what we had both yesterday and on Sunday.



Temperatures will not be quite as cool overnight with a low near 50 degrees.



Cloud cover will increase some for Wednesday and Thursday, which will knock temperatures down a few degrees but still stay mild in the mid 70s.



Winds will be a little higher as we head through the rest of the week and it will be breezy Saturday with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.



More on the outlook for the rest of the week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.