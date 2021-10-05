Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:27 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

David City def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16

Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-5, 25-6, 25-13

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-6, 25-13, 25-16

Weeping Water def. Malcolm, 25-6, 25-6, 25-14

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Bertrand, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22

Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-11

Central Valley Triangular=

Central Valley def. CWC, 25-14, 25-14

Chase County Triangular=

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-12, 25-16

Clarkson/Leigh Triangular=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-12

Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-4

Columbus Triangular=

Lincoln Southwest def. Columbus, 23-25, 25-13, 25-9

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-13

Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-18

Heartland def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-13

Dundy County Stratton Triangular=

Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 27-25, 25-18

East Butler Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-10

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-5

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary’s, 25-14, 25-10

Lawrence-Nelson Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-23

Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-17

Leyton Triangular=

Creek Valley def. Leyton, 25-15, 13-25, 27-25

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-3

Ord Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Cozad

Perkins County Triangular=

Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 28-26

Perkins County def. Garden County, 25-20, 25-19

Whiting Triangular=

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-18

Winnebago def. Whiting, Iowa, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

