Tuesday’s Scores

9:03 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-21

Arlington def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22

Baltic def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17

Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-13

Bon Homme def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18

Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-22, 25-12, 25-12

Burke def. Avon, 25-6, 25-11, 25-15

Chester def. Tri-Valley, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-11

Elkton-Lake Benton def. West Central, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17

Estelline/Hendricks def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 25-7, 25-5

Faulkton def. Ipswich, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10

Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14

Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13

Harding County def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 27-25, 25-23

Huron def. Watertown, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19

Kimball/White Lake def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 30-28, 22-25, 25-14, 25-6

Parker def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-23, 25-10

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14

Timber Lake def. Lemmon, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14

Wagner def. Scotland, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17

Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 28-26, 25-10, 25-8

Webster def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

White River def. Todd County, 25-19, 25-7, 25-19

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

