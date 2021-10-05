Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-21
Arlington def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22
Baltic def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-13
Bon Homme def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18
Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-22, 25-12, 25-12
Burke def. Avon, 25-6, 25-11, 25-15
Chester def. Tri-Valley, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-11
Elkton-Lake Benton def. West Central, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 25-7, 25-5
Faulkton def. Ipswich, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10
Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14
Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13
Harding County def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 27-25, 25-23
Huron def. Watertown, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19
Kimball/White Lake def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 30-28, 22-25, 25-14, 25-6
Parker def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-23, 25-10
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14
Timber Lake def. Lemmon, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14
Wagner def. Scotland, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17
Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 28-26, 25-10, 25-8
Webster def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
White River def. Todd County, 25-19, 25-7, 25-19
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com