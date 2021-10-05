WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says it’s still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved for emergency use against the coronavirus, but no decision is imminent. The clarification comes after Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in recent days reportedly said that administrative issues were the main holdup in the WHO decision-making process about whether to give an emergency use listing to Sputnik V — as it has for about a half-dozen other COVID-19 vaccines. Such approval would be a show of international confidence in the Russian vaccine after a rigorous review process.