‘You will be charged with a crime’ – Sioux City Police warn against ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another "devious licks" challenge is making the rounds on the social media app "TikTok". And, that has school districts on alert.

The latest challenge encourages students to slap a teacher or staff member, and then run before being caught committing the assault. It is commonly known as the "Slap a Teacher" challenge.

In recent weeks, schools have also dealt with incidents of vandalism from the TikTok "devious licks" challenge, encouraging students to break or steal things from school restrooms.

Sioux City Police said when it comes to the slap challenge, if you take part you can be charged with assault.

"Take a look at what you're doing and what the actual consequences are. Also, parents, know what your kids are putting on social media and have these discussions with them about what's appropriate, what's not appropriate. What we should be emulating and what we shouldn't be emulating. It's inadvisable to participate in this challenge because you will be charged with a crime," said Sgt. Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police Department.

McClure adds these trends often pop up as people try to get "likes" or "followers" on social media.