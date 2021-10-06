2 teens charged with murder after body found in rural Emmet County, IA

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Two Iowa teens have been charged with first-degree murder after a body was found on a rural road in northwest Iowa.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office says on Oct. 2 they found the body of 20-year-old David McDowell in the area northeast of Estherville.

Following the discovery of the body and an autopsy, authorities searched two Iowa residents simultaneously Wednesday morning, one in Estherville and one in Rockwell City.

After those searches and the collection of additional evidence, 19-year-old Connor Uhde of Estherville and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt of Rockwell City were arrested. Both were charged with the first-degree murder of McDowell.

Uhde is being held in the Emmet County Jail, while Van Der Wilt is being held in the Buena Vista County Jail. Both are in custody on a "no bond" warrant.