Accident closes section of Highway 275 near Wisner, NE

NEAR WISNER, Neb. (KTIV) - An accident shut down Highway 275 east of Wisner, Nebraska, Wednesday night.

The accident was reported at 6:30pm Wednesday approximately two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275. The crash closed the highway in both directions. Authorities advised people to avoid the area.

Right now, it's unclear how many vehicles are involved, and what injuries there may be.

Cuming County officials haven't released any additional details about the crash. But, they anticipated being on the scene late into the night.

