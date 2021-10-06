Around Siouxland: Cone Park’s Cone-Acopia Fall Fest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City's Cone Park may not be offering snow tubing this time of year, but that doesn't mean they've stopped offering family-fun events.

On Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cone Park will be holding their first ever Cone-Acopia Fall Fest.

The free event will offer free games, crafts and activities for adults and kids. Some of the attractions include a pumpkin roll, coffee and beer tastings and live music.

You can find more information on the event here.