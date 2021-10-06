Skip to Content

Australia welcoming back French ambassador after sub spat

9:17 pm National news from the Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is welcoming France’s decision to return its ambassador to Australia and says he hopes the two nations can repair the damage from a cancelled submarine contract. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he hopes the countries “can move beyond our recent disappointments.” France recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra last month after Australia cancelled a contract with majority French state-owned Naval Group to build 12 diesel-electric submarines. It instead will get nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. technology. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the ambassador will return to Australia to “redefine the terms” of the bilateral relationship and defend French interests in winding up the deal.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content