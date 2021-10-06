Bravo! Broadway shows come back to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Broadway is back in Sioux City. The tour of CATS The Musical performs Wednesday and Thursday night at The Orpheum Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning musical closed early in its 2019-2020 tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CATS is the first to kick off The Orpheum's Broadway 2021-22 season featuring seven shows:

CATS – Wednesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY – Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER – Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT – Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH PACIFIC – Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

WAITRESS – Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

RIVERDANCE “25th ANNIVERSARY TOUR” – Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The theatre is stocked with Playbills and ready to open the curtains.

"We're really excited. The stage went silent for about a year and a half for Broadway due to the pandemic, but we're really excited to welcome back some Broadway blockbusters here in Sioux City. The show must go on," said Enzo Carannante, Assistant General Manager for The Orpheum Theatre and Tyson Events Center.

Click here to buy tickets for CATS and other shows, or call the box office at (712) 244-5000.