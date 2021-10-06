Clouds to stick around as some fog could form tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Despite a lot more cloud cover today, temperatures were still able to get a bit above average for this time of year.

We’ll still see a lot of clouds tonight and there will be a chance of some fog as well with lows staying well above average in the mid 50s.

We’ll again be looking at mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs a bit warmer in the mid 70s with a light south wind.

Eastern Siouxland could see a slight chance of a light rain showers by Thursday afternoon.

We should break into more sunshine by Friday and we’ll warm our temperatures back up with highs near 80.

The weekend could bring us one warmer day and once cooler.

