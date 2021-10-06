COMING UP: Siouxland governors participate in news conference addressing situation at southern border

MISSION, Tex. (KTIV) - Siouxland's three governors are among the group of GOP governors at the U.S. southern border to participate in a news conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Governors Kim Reynolds, Pete Ricketts and Kristi Noem will participate in the news conference intended to bring attention to what they call a crisis at the southern border. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. CT and will be livestreamed in this article and on KTIV's Facebook page.

This news conference comes as more than 1.3 million people have been apprehended by authorities at the southern border.

The governors have alleged about 9,700 apprehensions at the border this year involve individuals with past criminal convictions. According to Customs and Border Patrol data, that number is accurate. About 1,062 of those convictions were for assault or domestic violence, 1.510 were driving under the influence, 1,935 were for drug possession or trafficking, and 5,552 were for "illegal entry, re-entry."