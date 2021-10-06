Denver men guilty in 2016 shooting on Pine Ridge Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two Denver men accused in the fatal shooting of a man on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation nearly five years ago have been convicted in the case. Federal authorities say a jury found 43-year-p;d Francisco Villanueva and 35-year-old Adan Corona guilty of numerous charges in the Oct. 16, 2016, death of Vincent Von Brewer III. Prosecutors said earlier that Brewer was killed while the defendants were trying to kidnap him to collect on a drug debt. Villanueva and Corona shot Brewer 15 times as Brewer attempted to flee. The two men each face life in prison without parole. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.