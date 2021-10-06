Ex-Trump aide files defamation suit over abuse allegations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Trump aide and U.S. House candidate in Ohio has filed a defamation lawsuit over allegations of physical abuse that his former girlfriend and White House colleague is leveling while promoting her new book. Republican Max Miller is a candidate for Ohio’s 16th House District and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. A complaint he filed in Cleveland Tuesday against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says her Washington Post column about the book is “replete with libelous and defamatory false statements.” A Cuyahoga County judge has denied Miller’s request for an immediate restraining order. A hearing is set for Oct. 13.