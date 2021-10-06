Former Norfolk man wanted for high-speed pursuit in northeast Nebraska arrested in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - A man who authorities have been searching for since a northeast Nebraska pursuit back in August has been found and arrested.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says Shawnessy Sulley Jr, formerly of Norfolk, Nebraska, was arrested Oct. 5 in Omaha by the city's gang unit. The 21-year-old man now faces charges of assault on an officer, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Back on Aug. 17, authorities say Sulley was stopped on Highway 275 east of Norfolk, during which he was asked to exit the vehicle. Following this request, the sheriff's office says Sulley put the car in gear and fled, nearly hitting a deputy.

After a pursuit with speeds at nearly 90 MPH, Sulley's vehicle became disabled, and he jumped out the passenger window of the moving car. The sheriff's office says Sulley was able to evade capture at the time by fleeing into a heavily wooded area. Authorities searched the area for hours, but were unable to locate him.

With Sulley now in custody, his bond has been set at $250,000, and he is to appear in Stanton County Court later this month.