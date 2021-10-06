Graffiti in English and German found on Auschwitz barracks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police and prosecutors in southern Poland are investigating graffiti in English and German that appeared on multiple buildings at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, the site of the former Nazi German death camp. Police said a security guard found the graffiti Tuesday sprayed on nine wooden barracks in an area where there isn’t closed circuit television monitoring. They are seeking the person or people responsible for vandalizing a historic object. A police spokesperson in the town of Oswiecim says court experts will determine if the content of the graffiti is antisemitic, which could lead to hate crime charges. Museum officials characterized some of the graffiti as antisemitic and echoing phrases used by Holocaust deniers.