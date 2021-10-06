Hadar, NE Volunteer Fire Department gets new home

HADAR, Neb. (KTIV) - The fire department in Hadar, Nebraska has a brand-new fire hall, and it's a little different from before.

This hall is much bigger and has the capacity to hold all the fire department's vehicle's under one roof. A tornado shelter for firefighters is in place, and there's a new well for water outside the hall.

Leaders say this new building will be a big help to the department.

"Probably right now the biggest advantage here is yes getting all the trucks inside, get them under one roof, but the ability to fill trucks a lot better. We went from 1,000 gallons in 20 minutes to 2,200 gallons in 8 minutes now, so that's a significant increase in how much water we can fill our trucks," said Gary Schuett, chief of the Hadar Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Schuett also said the community has been very supportive of the new building.