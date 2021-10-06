Justices skeptical of detainee’s request for secret records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems skeptical of requiring the government to divulge what it says is secret information being sought by a Guantanamo Bay detainee. But in a surprising turn, several justices also raised questions about the man’s rights.The case the high court was wrestling with involves Abu Zubaydah, who was captured in Pakistan in 2002 following 9/11 and thought at the time to be a high-ranking member of al-Qaida. Zubaydah and his lawyer want to question two former CIA contractors about Zubaydah’s time at a secret CIA facility in Poland where they say he was held and tortured. The information would be used as part of a criminal investigation in Poland.