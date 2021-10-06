Jaguars owner reprimands Meyer for ‘inexcusable’ behavior

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has publicly reprimanded Urban Meyer for what he called the coach’s “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar over the weekend. A video that surfaced Saturday night shows a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool. Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind. Khan says he addressed the matter with Meyer but wouldn’t reveal specifics of the conversation. Meyer apologized Monday to his family, team and Khan. Khan says he believes Meyer’s remorse was sincere and that it’s up to the first-year head coach to “regain our trust and respect.”