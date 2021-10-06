Jewel Bergstrom named this week’s SportsFource Champion

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - The spike. Its one of the most exciting plays in sport. Smashing a ball at the ground at high speed to gain a kill. But, to get to the kill there needs to be an assist. That's where Jewel Bergstrom comes in. She has over 2,000 of those.

"It's a huge accomplishment. I mean last year she got 1,000 assists and that's a big deal," said head coach Justine Draayer. "Especially in our school records. So 2,000 is just like unheard of, unmatched, its fantastic."

Bergstrom collected her 2,000th assist earlier this season, which is number one in the Boyden-Hull record books, but Bergstrom doesn't take all of the credit.

"It's a great accomplishment," said senior Jewel Bergstrom. "Something I could have never dreamed of without the support of my family and friends and obviously my teammates. I wouldn't have gotten there without them."

Bergstrom is lauded as a great person on and off the court. In the summers Bergstrom volunteers her time to helping future Comets hone their athletic skills.

"I work with the summer rec kids. I coached basketball and volleyball for the summer rec," said Bergstrom. "So I like to inspire those little girls. Ever since I was a little kid I looked up to people so that's why I like to help the little girls develop skills."

Before their game against Central Lyon, Boyden-Hull held a small ceremony for Bergstrom. Something the senior couldn't help but appreciate.

"So blessed. Incredibly blessed. So joyful for my teammates," says Bergstrom. "Everyone here. The support of the Boyden-Hull community. I just love everybody, love the game."

Bergstrom has recently committed to play volleyball at Northwestern.