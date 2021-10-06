Lawyer charged in Durham probe demands more info about case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys for a cybersecurity lawyer charged last month in a special counsel’s probe into the Trump-Russia investigation have asked federal prosecutors to provide more information about the indictment. Lawyers for Michael Sussmann on Wednesday called the allegations vague, ill-defined and confusing. The motion previews the lines of attack defense attorneys intend to use in defending him on a charge of making a false statement to the FBI five years ago. The case was brought by John Durham, the prosecutor tasked with examining the U.S. government’s investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.