Man who fled to Nicaragua pleads to child enticement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 29-year-old Omaha man who fled to Nicaragua after being charged with dozens of felony counts of child pornography and enticement has pleaded no contest to seven of the counts. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Adam Hawhee faces up to 88 years in prison when he’s sentenced in December. Hawhee was originally charged last year with two counts of child enticement and 26 counts of child pornography possession. He was accused of trying to entice two 7-year-old girls at an Omaha park in March 2020, but was freed after posting bond. He was jailed again months later after allegedly exposing himself to a young boy. Hawhee was freed again after posting bond and fled to Nicaragua, missing a December court appearance before being returned earlier this year.