More cloud cover Wednesday but still pleasant

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It will still be nice today but there will be a few changes from the past couple of days.



A low located in Missouri will spill enough moisture into our area to give us more cloud cover than we have seen so far this week.



This will be especially true east of Interstate 29 but there should still be some sun that breaks through from time to time.



There will also be a bit more of a breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



The cloud cover will keep us just a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s.



Areas of fog look likely to develop overnight where some clearing takes place.



Thursday will look a lot like today with highs again in the mid 70s and just a small chance of a shower in eastern Siouxland.



