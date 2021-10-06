Oct. 6: Iowa reports over 91 more COVID-19 deaths since last week’s report

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials say the state's total COVID-19 deaths have risen to 6,563, an increase of 91 since last week's report.

According to the Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, 9,198 new positive cases in the last seven days, with the 14-day positivity rate currently at 9.5%.

Additionally, officials say the number of hospitalized Iowans has remained consistent in the last week, the state's total going from 624 to 626. The state says 81.2% of those hospitalizations are not fully vaccinated, and 84.7% of people in the ICU are also not fully vaccinated.

The latest data from the state says 66.4% of the state's 18 and older population is fully vaccinated, while 68.8% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose.

