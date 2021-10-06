Oct. 6: Nebraska reports COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 400

(KTIV) - The latest data from Nebraska's COVID-19 tracking dashboard shows over 3,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this last week.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Nebraska has had 3,182 more COVID-19 cases from Sept. 29 through Oct.6, bringing the state's total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 269,942.

Active hospitalizations due to the virus are at 415, a decrease from 428. Virus-related deaths have remained at 2,427 since last week's report.

Currently, 67.29% of Nebraska's eligible population has completed their vaccine series, meaning 1,059,529 people are fully vaccinated.

