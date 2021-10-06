Oct. 6: South Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases drop to 6,735

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 2,449 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 146,995. Of those cases, 138,093 have recovered, bringing active cases to 6,735, a decrease of 726 since Sept. 29's report.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased from 205 to 221 in the last week. Overall, 7,514 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 424,074 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, with 392,487 residents fully vaccinated. This means 58.95% of the state's 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated.

Thirty-four new deaths were reported this week, bringing the state's death toll t o 2,167.

