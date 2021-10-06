Agriculture officials in Madison County say this year has been a ‘mixed bag’ for farmers

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Dry conditions are making it difficult for farmers in Siouxland this year.

Leaders from the Nebraska Extension, in Madison County, describe this year as a "mixed bag" for farmers in the state. They say it's been slow this year for Madison County farmers, but the corn harvest is right where it needs to be. They add, some harvests started early, but others are behind.

"The harvest of corn silage; so they chop it, and they bring it in, and they pile it, that was a little earlier than anticipated this year. However, the grain harvest portion where we're harvesting for the grain is a little behind. You do have to look to find fields that have been harvested for grain," said Wayne Ohnesorg, extension educator for the Nebraska Extension in Madison County.

The Nebraska State Patrol reminds drivers to be cautious when approaching farm vehicles on the road because they travel at slower speeds and may have reduced visibility, due to their dimensions and loads.