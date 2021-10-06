Police say officer shot woman who advanced on him with knife

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say an officer shot a knife-wielding woman who advanced on him and refused commands to drop the blade. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a business district west of downtown after a man called 911 to report that a woman tried to stab him as he was walking in the 1400 block of Walnut Street. The officer who arrived to help reported that the woman advanced on him while ignoring his commands to drop the knife, leading him to shoot her. She was taken to a hospital, where she was being treated for her wounds. Police have not released her name or medical condition.