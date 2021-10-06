Sioux City man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting arrows at police

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man who was in a standoff with police after shooting arrows at officers has been sentenced to two decades in prison.

On Oct. 6, Mitchell Smith was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He received ten years for one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and five years each for two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Smith was originally charged with attempted murder, and pled not guilty to charges back in February 2021. But on Sept. 3, 2021, he pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement.

The original incident occurred back on Dec. 1, 2020 when police were called to a Sioux City home for reports of Smith threatening a neighbor's wife. When they arrived, Smith threatened one of the officers.

Court documents state Smith blocked an alley near his home with his Jeep and fired a total of four arrows at officers. No officers were hit.

After attempts to negotiate with Smith failed, gas canisters were deployed into a garage where Smith was located and he was taken into custody.