Siouxland Big Give raises nearly $190,000 for local nonprofits in record-breaking year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After 24 hours of giving, the Siouxland Big Give has ended, and has raised nearly $190,000 from 1,300 contributions.

On Oct. 5, the Siouxland Community Foundation hosted their fourth Siouxland Big Give event, an annual fundraiser that helps local nonprofits raise money.

Over the course of the day, $187,938.55 was raised, beating last year's record by over $67,000. Dozens of organizations across Siouxland participated, with donors able to pick which nonprofits they wanted to donate to.

“The goal of this event is to raise money for each of these charities. Along the way, I heard several donors learn more about their favorite charity, I heard nonprofits connecting with new donors. Siouxland certainly answered the call. I had set what I thought was a reasonable goal for this year and I’m blown away, although I shouldn’t be, by the support

our Siouxland community gave," said Katie Roberts, executive director of the Siouxland Community Foundation.

Since starting the fundraiser in 2018, the foundation says it has generated over $527,000 for participating nonprofits.

The nonprofits covered by the fundraiser include multiple fields, including children's programs, environmental and animal welfare, health, arts and culture, community benefits and veteran services.