Skip to Content

Teen girl asleep in bed grazed by bullet shot into house

New
11:33 am Nebraska news from the Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a 16-year-old girl asleep in her bed was grazed by a bullet shot into her house. Investigators say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday in north Omaha when someone fired a gun at a home east of Seymour Smith Park. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the girl’s father told police she heard “what sounded like an explosion” as a bullet grazed the back of her leg. Police say the family found damage from gunfire throughout the house. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content