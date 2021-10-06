The Food Bank of Siouxland recognizes local organizations for their volunteer work

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Food Bank of Siouxland announced their 2021 "Celebrate Our Friends" award winners Wednesday afternoon.

Each year, the Food Bank highlights individuals and organizations from throughout the community for their service and volunteer work with the organization. This year, Sioux City LDS Missionaries received the "Volunteer Group of the Year" Award for their volunteering at the Food Bank's Warehouse.

"We are missionaries, local missionaries here, and we help out and do service for the community. We come here once a week and we help package and ship stuff out," said Elder Sine, Sioux City LDS Missionary.

Sioux City LDS Missionaries make up around a third of the volunteers the Food Bank of Siouxland sees per week.

Saint Luke's Lutheran Church received the "Agency of the Year" Award for its partnership with the Food Bank for this year.

"We are not there for the glory, what we are there for is to make sure people are getting fed. So, to be acknowledged that we are getting it out, and we are feeding the people, that is the best reward. We know we are doing our job," said Lisa Franco, Chair Person for the Blessing Box and Food Distribution at Saint Luke's Luthern Church.

Saint Luke's Lutheran Church provides food to Siouxlanders on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month.

PREMIER Bankcard received the "Linda Scheid Legacy" Award for its financial and volunteering commitment to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

"What it means to us is it shows we are really involved in the community, and you can see that our volunteer hours and time that we do really makes a difference overall for the Food Bank and any other non-profit organizations that are out there," said Rod Yockey, Unit Manager for PREMIER Bankcard.

The food bank is now entering its busiest time of year and is always looking for more volunteers.

"This is the time when food banks get relied on the most. So, if you are thinking about how you can help the community, this is a great time to either have a food or fun drive or come down and volunteer at the Food Bank to make sure people have full stomachs this holiday season," said Jake Wanderscheid, executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.