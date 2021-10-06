Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:00 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Central City, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Arlington def. Raymond Central, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-20

Auburn def. Freeman

Auburn def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21

Aurora def. Seward, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 17-25, 15-9

Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23

Battle Creek def. Guardian Angels, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Millard North, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 15-10

Bennington def. Plattsmouth, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22

Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

Chadron def. Rapid City Christian, S.D., 25-21, 16-25, 31-33, 25-15, 15-8

Creighton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-21, 26-28, 25-9

Cross County def. Centennial, 25-16, 15-25, 25-22, 32-30

David City def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16

Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17

Diller-Odell def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-7, 25-13

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East, 25-8, 25-15, 25-3

Elkhorn Valley def. Osmond, 25-16, 25-11, 16-25, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Concordia, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-7

Exeter/Milligan def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12

Fairbury def. Southern, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13

Fremont def. Lincoln Pius X, 11-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-22

Gering def. Alliance, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22

Goodland, Kan. def. Hitchcock County, 25-17, 25-23

Grand Island def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 29-31, 15-13

Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centura, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20

Hitchcock County def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-12, 25-15

Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19

Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

Kearney def. Norfolk, 26-28, 21-25, 25-18, 37-35, 15-7

Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 20-25, 27-25, 27-25, 17-25

Loomis def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-5, 25-6, 25-13

Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-8, 25-12, 25-13

Nebraska Christian def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22

Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-8, 25-11

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-7, 25-6, 25-10

Overton def. Gibbon, 25-6, 25-11, 25-1

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Parkview Christian def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 29-27

Platteview def. Louisville, 25-17, 28-26, 25-17

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 19-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13

Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 22-25, 12-25, 25-19, 15-12

St. Paul def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-23, 25-10, 25-20

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-6, 25-13, 25-16

Superior def. Minden, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

Sutherland def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 21-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 15-8

Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 16-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17

Waverly def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19

Weeping Water def. Malcolm, 25-6, 25-6, 25-14

Winside def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 21-25, 25-18, 11-25, 25-17, 15-8

York def. Adams Central, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Yutan def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-16, 8-25, 25-16

Ainsworth Triangular=

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-16, 25-12

Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-16, 25-18

Stuart def. North Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Bertrand, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22

Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-11

Bayard Triangular=

Bayard def. Kimball, 25-16, 25-15

Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20

Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21

Boyd County Triangular=

Bloomfield def. Santee

Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-16

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-11, 25-15

Central Valley Triangular=

CWC def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-19

Central Valley def. CWC, 25-14, 25-14

Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-11

Chase County Triangular=

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-12, 25-16

Chase County def. Southwest, 25-21, 25-10

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-20

Clarkson/Leigh Triangular=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-22

Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-12

Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-4

Columbus Triangular=

Columbus def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Columbus, 23-25, 25-13, 25-9

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-13

D.C. West Triangular=

Douglas County West def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. Douglas County West, 25-22, 25-14

Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Giltner, 25-14, 26-24

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-18

Heartland def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-13

Dundy County Stratton Triangular=

Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 27-25, 25-18

Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-13

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-22

East Butler Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-10

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-5

East Butler def. Osceola, 12-25, 25-18, 25-15

Hastings Triangular=

Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-15, 25-19

Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-14

Hastings def. Beatrice, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary’s, 25-19, 25-12

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary’s, 25-14, 25-10

Lawrence-Nelson Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-23

Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-17

Lewiston Triangular=

Lewiston def. College View Academy, 25-17, 25-22

Sterling def. College View Academy, 25-12, 25-11

Leyton Triangular=

Creek Valley def. Leyton, 25-15, 13-25, 27-25

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-3

Maxwell Triangular=

Cambridge def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-6

Cambridge def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-14

South Loup def. Maxwell, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-9, 25-16

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 25-17

Medicine Valley def. Brady, 27-25, 25-22

Meridian Triangular=

High Plains Community def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-20

Meridian def. Hampton, 25-27, 25-13, 25-17

Meridian def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 25-17

Ogallala Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-5, 25-6

Ord Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-13

Broken Bow def. Ord, 25-11, 25-21

Ord def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-23

Perkins County Triangular=

Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 28-26

Perkins County def. Garden County, 25-20, 25-19

Perkins County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-23, 25-13

Ravenna Triangular=

Shelton def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-22

Shelton def. Wood River, 25-17, 26-24

Wood River def. Ravenna, 28-26, 25-16

Tri County Northeast Triangular=

Tri County Northeast def. Omaha Nation, 25-7, 25-17

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-12

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-23, 25-19

Wayne Triangular=

Pierce def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-10, 25-22

Pierce def. Wayne, 31-29, 25-18

Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-17

Whiting Triangular=

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-18

Winnebago def. Whiting, Iowa, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19

