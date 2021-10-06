Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arcadia-Loup City def. Central City, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Arlington def. Raymond Central, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-20
Auburn def. Freeman
Auburn def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21
Aurora def. Seward, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 17-25, 15-9
Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23
Battle Creek def. Guardian Angels, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Millard North, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 15-10
Bennington def. Plattsmouth, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22
Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
Chadron def. Rapid City Christian, S.D., 25-21, 16-25, 31-33, 25-15, 15-8
Creighton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-21, 26-28, 25-9
Cross County def. Centennial, 25-16, 15-25, 25-22, 32-30
David City def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16
Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17
Diller-Odell def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-7, 25-13
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East, 25-8, 25-15, 25-3
Elkhorn Valley def. Osmond, 25-16, 25-11, 16-25, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Concordia, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-7
Exeter/Milligan def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12
Fairbury def. Southern, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13
Fremont def. Lincoln Pius X, 11-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-22
Gering def. Alliance, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22
Goodland, Kan. def. Hitchcock County, 25-17, 25-23
Grand Island def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 29-31, 15-13
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centura, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
Hitchcock County def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-12, 25-15
Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19
Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
Kearney def. Norfolk, 26-28, 21-25, 25-18, 37-35, 15-7
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 20-25, 27-25, 27-25, 17-25
Loomis def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-5, 25-6, 25-13
Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-8, 25-12, 25-13
Nebraska Christian def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22
Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-8, 25-11
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-7, 25-6, 25-10
Overton def. Gibbon, 25-6, 25-11, 25-1
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Parkview Christian def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 29-27
Platteview def. Louisville, 25-17, 28-26, 25-17
Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 19-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13
Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 22-25, 12-25, 25-19, 15-12
St. Paul def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-23, 25-10, 25-20
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-6, 25-13, 25-16
Superior def. Minden, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23
Sutherland def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
Sutton def. Thayer Central, 21-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 15-8
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 16-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17
Waverly def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19
Weeping Water def. Malcolm, 25-6, 25-6, 25-14
Winside def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 21-25, 25-18, 11-25, 25-17, 15-8
York def. Adams Central, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Yutan def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-16, 8-25, 25-16
Ainsworth Triangular=
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-16, 25-12
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-16, 25-18
Stuart def. North Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Bertrand, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-11
Bayard Triangular=
Bayard def. Kimball, 25-16, 25-15
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20
Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21
Boyd County Triangular=
Bloomfield def. Santee
Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-16
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-11, 25-15
Central Valley Triangular=
CWC def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-19
Central Valley def. CWC, 25-14, 25-14
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-11
Chase County Triangular=
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-12, 25-16
Chase County def. Southwest, 25-21, 25-10
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh Triangular=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-4
Columbus Triangular=
Columbus def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Columbus, 23-25, 25-13, 25-9
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-13
D.C. West Triangular=
Douglas County West def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Douglas County West, 25-22, 25-14
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Giltner, 25-14, 26-24
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-18
Heartland def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-13
Dundy County Stratton Triangular=
Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 27-25, 25-18
Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-13
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-22
East Butler Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-10
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-5
East Butler def. Osceola, 12-25, 25-18, 25-15
Hastings Triangular=
Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-15, 25-19
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-14
Hastings def. Beatrice, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary’s, 25-19, 25-12
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary’s, 25-14, 25-10
Lawrence-Nelson Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-23
Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-17
Lewiston Triangular=
Lewiston def. College View Academy, 25-17, 25-22
Sterling def. College View Academy, 25-12, 25-11
Leyton Triangular=
Creek Valley def. Leyton, 25-15, 13-25, 27-25
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-3
Maxwell Triangular=
Cambridge def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-6
Cambridge def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-14
South Loup def. Maxwell, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-9, 25-16
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 25-17
Medicine Valley def. Brady, 27-25, 25-22
Meridian Triangular=
High Plains Community def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-20
Meridian def. Hampton, 25-27, 25-13, 25-17
Meridian def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 25-17
Ogallala Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-5, 25-6
Ord Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-13
Broken Bow def. Ord, 25-11, 25-21
Ord def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-23
Perkins County Triangular=
Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 28-26
Perkins County def. Garden County, 25-20, 25-19
Perkins County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-23, 25-13
Ravenna Triangular=
Shelton def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-22
Shelton def. Wood River, 25-17, 26-24
Wood River def. Ravenna, 28-26, 25-16
Tri County Northeast Triangular=
Tri County Northeast def. Omaha Nation, 25-7, 25-17
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-12
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-23, 25-19
Wayne Triangular=
Pierce def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-10, 25-22
Pierce def. Wayne, 31-29, 25-18
Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-17
Whiting Triangular=
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-18
Winnebago def. Whiting, Iowa, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19
