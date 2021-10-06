Vermillion voters pass $26M bond to build new elementary school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - Voters in the Vermillion School District have approved a $26 million bond issue to fund construction of a new elementary school.

On Oct. 5, voters went to the polls with 902 voting in favor, while 604 opposed. Of all voters who participated, 74.79% voted in favor of the bond issue, and a 60% margin was needed for it to pass.

The new school will be built adjacent to the existing middle school in Vermillion. District administrators don't currently have a timeline on when the building would be completed. They are currently working with architects to design the structure.