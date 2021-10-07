A brighter day Friday as warmer temperatures briefly move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds, and even some fog, held pretty tough today although temperatures were still above average for this time of year as most of us topped out in the 70s.

We could see some clearing tonight and then a bit of patchy fog may form again with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunshine should return on Thursday and temperatures will be decently warmer with highs in the low 80s with a bit of humidity in the air as well.

More clouds will move in on Saturday which will have a small effect on temperatures although highs will stay well above average in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A cold front will move through Saturday night with a slight chance of a rain shower.

Then cooler weather will re-enter the picture on Sunday with highs closer to 70 under partly cloudy skies.

Better chances of rain move in next week.

I'll take a closer look at that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.