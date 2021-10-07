Another cloudy day before warmer sunshine returns Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds rolled in yesterday morning and never really left, leading to a cooler Wednesday.



Today looks similar with highs ending up in the low to mid 70s under those mostly cloudy skies.



The day will also start with areas of fog in place.



By the afternoon, a light shower or two may track its way through northwest Iowa.



Winds will be similar to yesterday, out of the southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



The cloud cover will start to clear out overnight with lows in the mid 50s.



Temperatures will warm for Friday and Saturday as we top out close to 80 degrees.



There will be more sunshine on Friday but cloud cover returns for Saturday with a small chance of a shower grazing northern Siouxland.



We cool back to near 70 degrees Sunday with dry weather in place.



