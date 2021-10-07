Around Siouxland: Sioux City Farmers Market Fall Fest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The season for farmers markets is coming to a close, and that includes the one in Sioux City. But before they wrap up for the year, be sure to check out the Sioux City Farmers Market Fall Fest this weekend.

On Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., there'll plenty of additional events at the Sioux City Farmers Market. There'll be a kid's costume contest at 10 a.m. and a pet costume contest at 10:30 a.m. Additionally, vendors will be running specials, which will be posted on the market's Facebook page.

Other events include pumpkin painting, a kids activity area and plenty of games throughout the day.

The Fall Fest will take place at the farmers market's regular location at the corner of TriView Avenue and Pearl Street, right by Sioux City's Tyson Events Center.