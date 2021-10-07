Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk, NE launches capital campaign for renovations

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk, Nebraska has started a capital campaign with a fundraising goal of $6.8 million.

That money will be used to give the school a facelift. Officials say 40% of the school will be knocked down and replaced with new facilities. That includes a new band room, gym with locker rooms, concession area, public restrooms, and multipurpose room that will be used as the cafeteria and a space for church events.

The administrative offices will be moved, and an admin area will be built.

"There's tons of excitement for this project. Not only from our church, but our sister congregations and people in the community, former students, alumni, the whole 9 yards. There's a ton of excitement," said Dan Urban. the school's principal.

Urban says the campaign has raised $1.2 million out of its $6.8 million goal. The school hopes to start the project by Summer of 2022.