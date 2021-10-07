Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14 after body found

DUBAI. United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman has risen to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm. Omani state television made the announcement Thursday, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12. In Iran, authorities have found the bodies of two fishermen killed in the storm. Others remain missing. Shaheen made landfall Sunday with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph). The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman.