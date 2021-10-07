Germany, Denmark bring children, women home from Syrian camp

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign ministry says that Germany and Denmark have brought home 11 women and 37 children from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected Islamic State members have been held. Germany repatriated 23 children and their eight mothers from the Roj camp on Wednesday evening, while Denmark brought home 14 children and three women. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the children bear no responsibility for their situation and “it is right that we do everything to make possible for them a life in safety and a good environment.” German prosecutors said three women were arrested on arrival at Frankfurt airport.