Largest county government in Iowa faces scandal, infighting

One of the leaders of the largest county in Iowa is taking the unusual step of suing his own government for libel and extortion. Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy has filed legal documents to intervene in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by the county’s former human resources director, Jim Nahas, against the county and McCoy’s four fellow supervisors. McCoy denies allegations that he made a violent and vulgar remark about a female county employee that she overheard last year. He says Nahas and another witness do not recall him making such a remark and that they were pressured for political reasons to implicate him in wrongdoing.