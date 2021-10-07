‘Living Lux’ theme for 2021 Holiday Tour of Homes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Siouxland announced Thursday 'Living Lux' is the theme for the Holiday Tour of Homes.

The fundraiser tour will take Siouxlanders to four luxury apartment complexes, totaling five apartments in Sioux City: Two at The Warrior Apartments, The Bluebird Flats, Copper Flats and Stifel Nicolaus.

The $50 ticket gets you a tour of each apartment that has been decorated by local designers for the Christmas holiday season. The tours are Nov. 18, Nov. 19, and Nov. 20, running from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The tours will run about every 30 minutes and last about 2.5 hours.

Starting and ending at The Warrior Hotel, a bus will take attendees to each location. There will also be a pop-up shop inside the hotel featuring clothing and interior decor from Siouxland businesses.

All the money raised out of the ticket sales benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland. You can also buy tickets by calling 712-239-9890 x120.

The tour also needs tour guides and hosts. Contact Laura Brighton at 712-239-9890 x120 for more information.