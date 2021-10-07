Mainstream Republicans seek to ‘rescue’ Idaho – from the GOP

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mainstream Idaho Republicans concerned about a takeover by the surging far-right wing of the party are asking Democrats, Independents or other affiliated voters to register as Republicans to vote in the party’s May primary. Republicans closed their primary a decade ago, and the already deep-red state has been turning deeper red ever since. It could go further that way next year with the ultra far-right lieutenant governor challenging the more moderate governor. Republican primaries draw fewer but more hard-right voters than general elections. The Republican primary typically decides most elected offices, and particularly statewide elected offices as Democrats usually only get about 40% of the vote.