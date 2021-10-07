More Nebraskans eligible for full Medicaid coverage

(SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE) KTIV -- In Nebraska, more people qualify for Medicaid thanks to a large expansion of the program that started last year.

Now, as of Oct. 1 this year, all Nebraskans eligible for the expansion will receive equal benefits coverage: medical, dental, behavioral health, drug and vision. That includes anyone ages 19 to 64 who makes around $17,000 a year, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

Amy Groth, a financial counselor for Siouxland Community Health Center Of Nebraska, said 51,000 Nebraskans have enrolled in the expanded program in the last year. She said she wants to see more people take advantage of the health care coverage.

"They would not fill prescriptions that their doctors had given them because they couldn't afford to pick them up and take them. With this expansion. It's going to help so many people drastically get the health coverage that they need, but the health coverage that they deserve," said Groth.

You can read the full details about the program here. Click here to enroll online.

The easiest way is to schedule an appointment with a financial counselor, like Groth, by calling 712-226-9213 (IA) or 402-412-7242 (NE).

Groth said Nebraskans can also enroll at the local DHHS office at 3210 Plaza Drive South Sioux City, NE 68776.