Myanmar court bars translator at secrets trial of Australian

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has ruled that it will not allow a Burmese-English translator at the upcoming trial of Sean Turnell, an Australian economist who has been charged under the Official Secrets Act. Turnell is to be tried with the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and three former Cabinet members charged in the same case. Turnell had served as an adviser to Suu Kyi and was arrested with his co-defendants after her elected government was ousted by the army in February. Violating the secrets law carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. The judge ruled at a pre-trial hearing that a translator would not be allowed for security reasons.