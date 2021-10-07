Navy: Sub hit object in Pacific; no life-threatening injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says one of its fast-attack submarines struck an object while submerged in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. It says there were no life-threatening injuries and the sub was fully operational. In a brief statement Thursday providing few details of an incident that happened five days ago, U.S. Pacific Fleet says the USS Connecticut remained in a “safe and stable condition.” It says the vessel’s nuclear propulsion plant and space were not affected.